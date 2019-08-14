Community Bank Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $331,506; Shares Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Sta Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $1.26 Million

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 18.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $273.23. About 978,555 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 2.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 88,191 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.19 million shares. Mader Shannon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,354 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.52% or 6,168 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny accumulated 0.01% or 267 shares. Kames Public Llc stated it has 4,117 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 0.14% or 2,183 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.77% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S R Schill & Associates has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 4,382 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.98% or 56,636 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Co reported 52,156 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 215,576 shares to 98,553 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: Future iPhone May Ditch the Notch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 117,500 shares. Lionstone Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 8.37% or 96,320 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,778 are owned by Vestor Cap Limited. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 2,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,943 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 4.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J And reported 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.54% stake. Greenwich Wealth Limited Com holds 2.28% or 67,926 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Strategies has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Cap Advsr Inc holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,643 shares. Maple Cap Management Inc invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco reported 2,471 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).