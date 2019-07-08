Community Bank Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Continues to Hold Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 884,617 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CME Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bitcoin Breaks $10,000: Here’s Why The World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency Could Surge to New All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Lp has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 22,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0.62% or 973,478 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 102 shares. 662 are owned by Carroll Fincl. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 700,666 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 97,713 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 60 shares. Skylands Limited Liability invested in 24,925 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Davis R M has 0.7% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 114,090 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.06% or 1.09 million shares. Kames Public Ltd Company accumulated 639,497 shares. 5,657 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Limited Liability Company holds 12,645 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Company has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Inc has 5.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M And Commerce Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,534 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.13% or 67,905 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 3.69% or 185,246 shares. South Texas Money Ltd reported 55,238 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ims Mngmt has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citigroup Inc reported 4.62M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte Ltd owns 54,000 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 0.52% stake. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,706 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 5,792 shares to 327,923 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT).