Community Bank Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $331,506 as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Jolley Asset Management Upped Holding by $304,479

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.37. About 15.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.36. About 15.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 12.29% or 189,403 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru reported 167,819 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 38,073 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 3.39% stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd holds 63,313 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.33% or 20,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.97M shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Natl Tru Co holds 52,650 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 189,264 shares. Iconiq Llc, California-based fund reported 1,209 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York reported 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut stated it has 113,426 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 28,629 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28,910 are held by Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.99% or 42,456 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Llc has 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 897,450 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Management Inc accumulated 28,100 shares. Blue Edge Cap, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,451 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 68,608 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York stated it has 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT) by 6,580 shares to 32,182 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).