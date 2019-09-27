Community Bank Upped Coca Cola Company (KO) Position; ORIGINCLEAR (OCLN) Shorts Lowered By 43.3%

Community Bank increased Coca Cola Company (KO) stake by 9.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Bank acquired 12,435 shares as Coca Cola Company (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Community Bank holds 138,305 shares with $7.04M value, up from 125,870 last quarter. Coca Cola Company now has $233.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 11.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

ORIGINCLEAR INC (OTCMKTS:OCLN) had a decrease of 43.3% in short interest. OCLN’s SI was 23,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 43.3% from 41,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp owns 73,425 shares. Knott David M accumulated 13,400 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cap owns 61.91M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.45% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,081 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 208,572 shares. 338,271 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co reported 1.18% stake. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 95,492 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.38% or 2.99M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh owns 26,140 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company holds 4,674 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.45% or 133,382 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.74% or 40,260 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,340 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.17% above currents $54.39 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.