Community Bank Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $331,506; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc (NXST) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 124 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 110 decreased and sold their positions in Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 44.94 million shares, down from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 83 Increased: 68 New Position: 56.

Community Bank increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Bank acquired 1,754 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Community Bank holds 102,803 shares with $19.53M value, up from 101,049 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $919.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $199.88. About 16.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE

Community Bank decreased Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf stake by 25,982 shares to 90,533 valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,128 shares and now owns 127,118 shares. Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co has 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) stated it has 17,000 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Company has 28,809 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. 7,336 are held by Kopp Invest Lc. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 259,975 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 361,614 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 28,154 shares. North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 176,868 shares. 9,965 are owned by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd. Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 104,321 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 147,665 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $170 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bears Start to Circle Apple Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foldable iPad Wouldn’t Be the Right Fit for Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 16.16% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for 592,765 shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 13.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skytop Capital Management Llc has 12.17% invested in the company for 120,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 10.55% in the stock. Windacre Partnership Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 133,254 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group Announces Pricing of $1120 Million Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.