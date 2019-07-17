Community Bank Trimmed Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Stock Price Declined; Caxton Associates LP Increased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $3.85 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 974.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 113,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 4.56 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.39 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

