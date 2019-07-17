Community Bank Systems (CBU) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Stake; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Share Value Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Cut Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 26,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 83,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Community Bank Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 131,816 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 139,206 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Management owns 3,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 987 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Pnc Grp owns 26,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 81 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake. 11,883 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 8,098 were reported by Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.01% or 69,033 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Community Bank System Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bank System Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FCCY or CBU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merchants Bancshares Provides Shareholders With A Choice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2017.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,709 shares to 96,173 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,677 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 56,500 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A.

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Bancorp Small Business Lending Team Adds Three Officers – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile starts marketing its no-fee checking account with BankMobile – bizjournals.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 6,770 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 308,563 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Signia Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 13,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Cap holds 0.25% or 4.33 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 34,246 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 40,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 388,037 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.3% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 311,607 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 28,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.29 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.