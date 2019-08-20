Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Both Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System Inc. 63 5.70 N/A 3.24 20.37 Park National Corporation 97 4.17 N/A 6.68 14.16

In table 1 we can see Community Bank System Inc. and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Community Bank System Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.6% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that Community Bank System Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Park National Corporation has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Community Bank System Inc. and Park National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 41%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Community Bank System Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Park National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Bank System Inc. 0.76% 0.55% 1.18% 9.58% 3.58% 13.19% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year Community Bank System Inc. has stronger performance than Park National Corporation