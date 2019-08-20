Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Both Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Community Bank System Inc.
|63
|5.70
|N/A
|3.24
|20.37
|Park National Corporation
|97
|4.17
|N/A
|6.68
|14.16
In table 1 we can see Community Bank System Inc. and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Community Bank System Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Community Bank System Inc.
|0.00%
|9.9%
|1.6%
|Park National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.9%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.98 beta indicates that Community Bank System Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Park National Corporation has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Community Bank System Inc. and Park National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 41%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Community Bank System Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Park National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Community Bank System Inc.
|0.76%
|0.55%
|1.18%
|9.58%
|3.58%
|13.19%
|Park National Corporation
|2.03%
|-5.4%
|-2.09%
|2.29%
|-14.03%
|11.57%
For the past year Community Bank System Inc. has stronger performance than Park National Corporation
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.