Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Coatue Management Has Boosted Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding By $258.86 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 1019.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 1.56 million shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.71M shares with $285.49 million value, up from 152,900 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. CBU’s profit would be $41.28 million giving it 19.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Community Bank System, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 181,433 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5. 264,635 shares valued at $46.79 million were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is -0.70% below currents $170.19 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18200 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”.

Coatue Management Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 22,585 shares to 17,001 valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 2.06 million shares and now owns 406,300 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Company reported 18,757 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 293,621 shares. 2.37M are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 66,626 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bartlett And holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 24,434 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hm Payson And Company reported 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.1% or 11,043 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Massachusetts Services Ma reported 594,342 shares. Texas-based Fincl Mngmt Professionals has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Community Bank System, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 78,302 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.26% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 5,617 shares. Anchor Advsr Lc owns 44,348 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd owns 67,985 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares & has invested 0.05% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity stated it has 54,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Company Pa accumulated 179,447 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc reported 127,960 shares stake. 9,070 were accumulated by Everence Cap Management. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 696,133 shares. Peoples Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Haverford invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 24,851 shares.