Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System Inc. 63 5.71 N/A 3.24 20.37 KeyCorp 17 2.69 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 demonstrates Community Bank System Inc. and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp has lower revenue and earnings than Community Bank System Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Community Bank System Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Community Bank System Inc. and KeyCorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.6% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta means Community Bank System Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. KeyCorp’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Community Bank System Inc. and KeyCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 13.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Community Bank System Inc. and KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Community Bank System Inc. shares. Comparatively, KeyCorp has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Bank System Inc. 0.76% 0.55% 1.18% 9.58% 3.58% 13.19% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Community Bank System Inc. has weaker performance than KeyCorp

Summary

Community Bank System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.