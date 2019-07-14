Community Bank Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $331,506; Target (TGT) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lifted Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 11,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,472 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 45,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,449 shares to 145,374 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,771 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,960 shares to 4,236 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.