Community Bank Raised By $478,800 Its Bce (BCE) Stake; SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (SYRVF) Shorts Raised By 0.32%

Community Bank increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 372.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Bank acquired 10,640 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Community Bank holds 13,500 shares with $614,000 value, up from 2,860 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $43.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:SYRVF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. SYRVF’s SI was 465,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 464,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.5639 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sacyr, S.A. engages in the construction and concessions, industry, and services businesses in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It offers various construction services comprising civil engineering, and residential and non-residential building infrastructures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also manages infrastructure, such as motorways, hospitals, transport hubs, etc.

