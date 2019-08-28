Community Bank Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $331,506; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Its Position by $687,834

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 4,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 325,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.05M, down from 330,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.17. About 278,912 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.97. About 5.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc by 105,869 shares to 429,050 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 81,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.