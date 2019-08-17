Community Bank Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506; Stock Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75M shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $55.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 308,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

