Community Bank Of Raymore Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted by $1.77 Million as Share Value Rose; As Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Horizon Investments Cut Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 6.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 5,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 934 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 6,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $255.43. About 339,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.73 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.