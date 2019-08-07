Community Bank Of Raymore Stake in At&T (T) Has Raised by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.12 Million as Stock Declined

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 2.69M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $19.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.14. About 467,192 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.