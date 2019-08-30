Community Bank Of Raymore Raised At&T (T) Holding by $1.55 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $5.49 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 16.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.78M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 7.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shareholders Fuming As Blackstone Buys Tallgrass – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Isn’t Giving Up On Williams-Sonoma, But Tariffs Are A Concern – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 34,062 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited invested in 37,023 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.27% stake. Harvey Management Incorporated invested 4.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Trust Lta reported 67,101 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 2.19M shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank has 28,134 shares. 24,422 are owned by Sequent Asset Mngmt. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 118,846 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Rdl Inc accumulated 30,628 shares. Ancora Advsrs owns 347,037 shares. 472,575 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.41% or 15,436 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 7,814 were reported by Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability.