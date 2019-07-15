Community Bank Of Raymore Raised At&T (T) Stake; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Valuation Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Upped Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 66.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,340 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 17,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 171,828 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 3.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blackrock reported 453.00M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,819 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. North Amer Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,558 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisade Management Ltd Company Nj invested in 0.1% or 100,931 shares. 221,525 were accumulated by Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 26,749 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 169,048 shares. Btim invested in 56,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 144,831 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,488 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.62 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 25,496 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares to 41,545 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,030 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY).