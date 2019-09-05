Community Bank Of Raymore Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $1.77 Million as Stock Declined; Lakeview Capital Partners Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Increased

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 5.44 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 17.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 2.91% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 375,966 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 47,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,217 were reported by Hodges Cap Management. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17.87 million shares. Professionals holds 0.34% or 4,484 shares in its portfolio. 23,147 are owned by Oarsman. Selway Asset holds 43,774 shares. Orca Mngmt Llc holds 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,433 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 282,181 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 11,743 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 48,047 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.