Community Bank Of Raymore Maintains Stake in At&T (T); Joho Capital Lifted Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $975,480 as Valuation Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 8.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.91. About 513,736 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44 million. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. On Thursday, February 7 Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 98,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle stated it has 247,265 shares. 18,824 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. 40,155 are owned by Epoch Inv Inc. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 64,557 shares. Advisors Asset invested in 17,016 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington National Bank accumulated 4,650 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,214 shares. Nippon Life Americas has 1.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd owns 2,535 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 0% or 96 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,673 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hills Bank And Trust reported 0.33% stake. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 87,679 shares.

