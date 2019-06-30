Community Bank Of Raymore Lifted Position in At&T (T); Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 564,139 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick holds 89,770 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 24,662 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 11,512 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Inc Llc accumulated 0.24% or 44,236 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 20,736 shares. Fdx Incorporated owns 17,148 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 0.17% or 532,532 shares. Leonard Green & Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,310 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 8,524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 45,125 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.64% or 300,794 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 978,140 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.25% or 152,858 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33M for 14.81 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.