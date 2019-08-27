Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 515.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Bank Of Raymore acquired 30,000 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Community Bank Of Raymore holds 35,824 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 5,824 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc has $16 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 96.54% above currents $6.36 stock price. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) latest ratings:

The stock increased 5.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 116,966 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 02/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For 2017; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $269.45 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity. $25,950 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was bought by Atkinson James Robert.

