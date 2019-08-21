Community Bank Of Raymore Increased By $1.55 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; Proshare Advisors Raised Its New Jersey Res (NJR) Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Bank Of Raymore acquired 50,075 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Community Bank Of Raymore holds 597,574 shares with $18.74M value, up from 547,499 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 2.94M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct

Proshare Advisors Llc increased New Jersey Res (NJR) stake by 21.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 75,844 shares as New Jersey Res (NJR)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 433,177 shares with $21.57 million value, up from 357,333 last quarter. New Jersey Res now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 21,017 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.62% above currents $35.08 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

