Community Bank Of Raymore Holds Position in At&T (T); King Luther Capital Management Increases Stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 380,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09 million, up from 368,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 103,851 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 43,181 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benin has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 14,290 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 190,747 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Lc reported 3.31M shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 5,101 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 54,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil stated it has 1.90 million shares. Assetmark accumulated 0.02% or 82,318 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,167 shares to 256,040 shares, valued at $42.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IJR).