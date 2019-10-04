Community Bank Of Raymore Holds Position in At&T (T); As Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Share Price Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 45,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 78,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 650,205 shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 19.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.81 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 115,881 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Management Ltd Com stated it has 499,000 shares. Sfmg accumulated 24,750 shares. Advisory Group Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 15,261 shares. Illinois-based Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.78% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Raymond James Svcs Advisors accumulated 105,601 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 609,946 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 9,350 shares. 2.94 million were reported by Intll. Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 53,544 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 14,954 are owned by Intrust Retail Bank Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Family Office has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 62,460 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.55% or 1.81M shares. Raymond James Inc invested in 3.92 million shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Co has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bonness Enter reported 51,000 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 37,361 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc has 38,308 shares. 99,373 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has invested 2.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt owns 340,381 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 124,821 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Company. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 199,823 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Limited Co has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).