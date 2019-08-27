Community Bank Of Raymore Holds Holding in At&T (T); Scharf Investments Has Upped Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $121.99. About 32,492 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 3.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,087 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $76.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability reported 40,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Invest reported 13,560 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 3,760 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,136 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Country Club Com Na owns 3,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 34,775 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 79,883 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 200 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 23,538 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group owns 831 shares. Sun Life reported 8,188 shares stake. Btim Corp owns 51,720 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 4,959 shares. King Luther Capital reported 236,513 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0.08% or 462,153 shares. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 94,037 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd invested in 1.69% or 216,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa accumulated 628,466 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 1.34% or 36,895 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 71,402 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of The West has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,644 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,913 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Goodwin Daniel L reported 6,500 shares stake. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.62M shares. Agf Invests owns 3.64 million shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio.