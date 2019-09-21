Community Bank Of Raymore Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut by $18.49 Million Its Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59 million, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10M shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.