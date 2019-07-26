Community Bank Of Raymore Holding in At&T (T) Has Upped by $1.55 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.76 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 71,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 268,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31 million shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 355,773 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 827,433 shares. City Hldgs has invested 1.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stanley has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 3.56M were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers. 94,599 were reported by Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Blackrock accumulated 453.00M shares. Coldstream Capital Inc owns 106,196 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 140,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Llc owns 82,825 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd stated it has 23,538 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 3.75 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 1.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Communications holds 348,378 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

