Community Bank Of Raymore Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position by $495,000 as Stock Price Rose; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares to 7.93M shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.07% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 298,452 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3,400 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.65% or 397,287 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 48,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 35,441 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 32,072 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co owns 83,231 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Hood River Limited Liability Corp has 1.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 80,471 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 31,618 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 12,180 shares or 0% of the stock.