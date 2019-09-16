Community Bank Of Raymore Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Community Bank Of Raymore holds 853,233 shares with $8.96 million value, down from 884,233 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $81.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 118 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 93 decreased and sold equity positions in Physicians Realty Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 163.14 million shares, down from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Physicians Realty Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 73 Increased: 83 New Position: 35.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 62.43 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.04 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 1.63M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 99,027 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 304,075 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.43% invested in the company for 529,949 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 425,195 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $11.08’s average target is 18.63% above currents $9.34 stock price. General Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.