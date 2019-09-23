Community Bank Of Raymore Boosted Stake in At&T (T) by $495,000; Qv Investors Has Lowered Position in Casey’s General Stores (CASY) by $309,845

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 1.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc analyzed 1,999 shares as the company's stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 50,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 52,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Casey's General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 2,082 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares to 821,890 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 23,863 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ameriprise Fin owns 138,915 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 41,772 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 3.73M shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 2,285 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 417,519 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 10,000 shares. Syntal Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 643,310 shares. Copeland Ltd Co holds 1.8% or 206,917 shares. Dupont Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 95,240 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,750 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 5,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

