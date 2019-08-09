Community Bank Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.18. About 328,766 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 15.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 19 Highyield Corp Bond Etf by 37,155 shares to 1,475 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,452 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.96% or 80,920 shares. Haverford Trust reported 895,444 shares. 19,940 are held by Eidelman Virant. Sterling Capital Management Ltd has 206,554 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company owns 20,558 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 194,844 shares. Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj holds 1.13% or 7,811 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 1.71% or 1.73 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 53,748 shares. Gruss & Com Inc reported 7.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.22M shares or 6.03% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,710 shares. Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,900 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Violich Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,122 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 14,125 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. 37 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Arrow Financial Corp holds 165 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 50 shares. 600 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. 4,500 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,878 shares. Shell Asset holds 15,721 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,000 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pennsylvania Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,776 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 1,500 shares. 3,261 were accumulated by Atria Invests Ltd Co.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Costco, Dollar General, Palo Alto Networks, Uber and More Top Earnings Due This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 77,164 shares to 216,956 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 5,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,217 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).