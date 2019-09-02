Community Bank Has Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position by $441,048; Share Value Rose; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Position in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) Decreased by $584,220

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 162,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 174,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 865,878 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Stable Investment With A Well-Covered Dividend And Multiple Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM unveils GRIT, a digital solution developed in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to help veterans in transition – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mo Tbill Etf by 6,360 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,371 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nine Masts holds 27,386 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 13,527 shares. 3,148 were accumulated by Capital Counsel Ny. Psagot Inv House reported 880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aspen Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc accumulated 125,899 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.92M shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York owns 0.74% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,910 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.05M shares. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beese Fulmer Inc holds 0.54% or 19,500 shares. Burns J W & Inc New York holds 0.07% or 1,996 shares. Harvey Cap Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) by 34,108 shares to 121,398 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 17,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.