Community Bank Has Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $331,506; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 354,048 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares to 90,533 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $86.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

