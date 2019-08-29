Community Bank Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $331,506 as Stock Price Rose; Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake by $426,000

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 683,112 shares traded or 47.16% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 223,347 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,365 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,498 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 17,378 are held by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks. Oak Oh owns 3,655 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis LP has 29,738 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 320,876 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,826 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 14,363 shares. First Republic Invest reported 3,833 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 9,506 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

