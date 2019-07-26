Community Bank Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $331,506; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $622,404; Stock Price Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 9,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,608 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 224,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 4.29 million shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21,779 shares to 127,630 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Management invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 35,122 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Com owns 50,059 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability holds 10,009 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,778 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.14% or 17,522 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 4.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Finemark Savings Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,400 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 353,496 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Dillon Associate holds 2.63% or 117,451 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 94,782 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 324,112 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 7,568 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 25,961 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 901,813 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. 691,880 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 559,376 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.88% or 16,568 shares. Moreover, Co Tx has 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addenda Capital Inc holds 63,334 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Int accumulated 29,888 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Westend Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 191,226 shares. 275,345 were reported by Kcm Investment Advisors Lc. Sol Company has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Advisors Lc holds 20,291 shares. Cleararc Capital has 108,718 shares. 2,581 were accumulated by Grace And White New York.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ) by 15,000 shares to 25 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,118 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.