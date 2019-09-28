Community Bank Has Increased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Position; UNICHARM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (UNCHF) Shorts Lowered By 36.2%

Community Bank increased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 274.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Bank acquired 15,800 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Community Bank holds 21,565 shares with $1.71M value, up from 5,765 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $116.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 830,571 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS IN BNN TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – SILVER LAKE- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT LETTER AMONG OTHERS WITH ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, RBC EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 13 FROM NOK 9; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC JCI.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 15/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA – AS AT APRIL 30, 2018, BASEL lll CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, DOWN 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER

UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) had a decrease of 36.2% in short interest. UNCHF’s SI was 384,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36.2% from 602,800 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 58 days are for UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF)’s short sellers to cover UNCHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 118 shares traded. Unicharm Corporation (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.93 billion. The Company’s baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands. It has a 37.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand.

