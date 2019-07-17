Community Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Argent Trust Company Decreased Ventas Reit (VTR) Stake by $639,009; Stock Declined

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (VTR) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 10,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 22,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 1.47M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Finance Gru stated it has 2,486 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp invested in 106,817 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Payden Rygel owns 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 478,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 344,774 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Old West Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,983 shares. Jmg Grp Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,263 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 3,854 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 5.27% or 64,005 shares. Boston Research And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Interest Invsts reported 143,465 shares. Guardian Communication has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,770 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,550 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $4.36 million were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 1,224 shares to 25,388 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Highland Cap Ltd Co holds 0.39% or 81,250 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pnc Fin Serv Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.12% or 12,650 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability holds 5,158 shares. Rmb Llc has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 54,650 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) owns 8,119 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 715 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 82,016 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co holds 1.18M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 38,961 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.03% or 41,692 shares in its portfolio. Argent holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 12,349 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.