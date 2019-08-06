Community Bank Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506 as Stock Value Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake by $14.69 Million; Share Price Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 139,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 5.62M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594.58 million, up from 5.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 761,661 shares traded or 111.27% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 3,600 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Lpl Lc accumulated 0% or 2,319 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com accumulated 7,791 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 3,861 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% stake. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.5% or 510,000 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.23% or 15,084 shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,296 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 125,889 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 100,319 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $305.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 15,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,641 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Partners invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc holds 35,004 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 146,685 shares stake. One Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 35,586 shares. Associated Banc holds 269,837 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% or 29,939 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,888 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 83,451 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Plc holds 28.01M shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP has 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. Moreover, Martin Management Ltd Company has 5.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counselors Incorporated holds 2.6% or 322,615 shares.