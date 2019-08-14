Community Bank Has Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $331,506; Silver Point Capital LP Upped Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $206.24 Million

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 26.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,525 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 535,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cohen And Steers owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500,670 shares. North Star reported 2,610 shares. 247,640 are held by Bluefin Trading Lc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 53,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.70 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,162 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 138,533 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Management Ab reported 333,788 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,960 shares to 4,236 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,335 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 47,877 shares. Weybosset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,854 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Private Management Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,421 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,991 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 2,050 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Ltd has 1.27 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 61,100 shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 109,039 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bar Harbor Tru has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin Mngmt invested in 37,613 shares. Moreover, Uss Inv Management has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

