Community Bank Cut Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stake by $396,000; Allstate Has Lowered Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Market Valuation Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 7,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 5,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 570,593 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 426,082 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,251 shares to 4,378 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.11% or 6,324 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 466,137 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 50 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Indexiq Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 32,677 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 46,883 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com invested in 4,360 shares. Bruce And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,436 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.70 million shares stake. 320,979 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 1.51M shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 25,786 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc owns 55,036 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 13,129 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.