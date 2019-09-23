Community Bank Boosted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Price Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding Held by Snow Capital Management Lp

Community Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 122,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 116,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 3.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 62.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 32,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 85,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, up from 52,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 2.63M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Global Invsts holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 10.98M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 7,562 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,986 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp accumulated 165 shares. Aperio Gru Limited has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Schroder Inv Management Group stated it has 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gofen And Glossberg Il invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 90,540 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 16,553 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 64,061 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Automobile Association has 441,721 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 58,317 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.09% or 179,883 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,366 shares to 185,964 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 86,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).