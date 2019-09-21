Community Bank Boosted Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake by $446,820 as Market Valuation Declined; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.24 Million

Community Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 48,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 41,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 341,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80M, up from 322,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,278 shares. 6,643 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement Inc. 93,567 are held by Natixis. Essex Fin Ser reported 9,361 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 1,497 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Grp Lc reported 6,260 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.24% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 278,318 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 909,510 shares. Brick & Kyle Assocs owns 5,483 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.72% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd has invested 1.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 1,011 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 581,789 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 5,792 shares to 21,512 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 39,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,471 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

