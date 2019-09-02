Communications Systems (JCS) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; Stoneridge (SRI) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:JCS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Communications Systems Inc’s current price of $4.53 translates into 0.44% yield. Communications Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 18,001 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has risen 0.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JCS News: 02/04/2018 – Communications Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share And Establishes Special Committee To Explore Strate; 23/03/2018 Moody’s withdraws Brocade’s ratings; 02/04/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share And Establishes Special Committee To Explore Strategic Options; 23/04/2018 – DJ Communications Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCS); 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems Establishes Special Committee to Explore Strategic Options; 04/04/2018 – Transition Networks to Display New Hardened Gigabit PoE++ Switch for Security and Surveillance Equipment at ISC West; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Transition Networks Launches Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with Wireless Capabilities for Network Extension and Simpli

Stoneridge Inc (SRI) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 62 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 70 reduced and sold stakes in Stoneridge Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 26.30 million shares, down from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stoneridge Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 57 Increased: 38 New Position: 24.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 106,219 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. for 825,290 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 232,695 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 478,625 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 473,347 shares.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.23M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

More news for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” and published on August 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $826.82 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.58 million. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. It has a 57.34 P/E ratio. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers directly, as well as through distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Communications Systems, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.43 million shares or 1.38% less from 2.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 1,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca holds 0.03% or 29,008 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 525,061 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 11,057 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 14,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc has 505,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 446,710 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,982 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Northern Corporation holds 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) or 22,120 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Blackrock Inc reported 136,053 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 26,400 shares. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS).