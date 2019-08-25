Communications Systems (JCS) to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:JCS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Communications Systems Inc’s current price of $4.13 translates into 0.48% yield. Communications Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 14,073 shares traded. Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has risen 0.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JCS News: 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share And Establishes Special Committee To Explore Strategic Options; 02/04/2018 – Communications Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CO’S BUSINESSES & ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC – SPECIAL COMMITTEE EXPECTS TO RETAIN INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM TO ADVISE IT IN STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Will Consider All Reasonable Options; 23/03/2018 Moody’s withdraws Brocade’s ratings; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems Initiates Review of Businesses, Assets; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Special Committee Expects to Retain Investment-Banking Firm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Communications Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCS); 02/04/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 99 funds increased or opened new positions, while 70 sold and reduced stakes in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The funds in our database now own: 84.72 million shares, down from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 63 New Position: 36.

More notable recent Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Communications Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Corning Partners CCPD to Use Astra Glass for Oxide-LCD Line – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altice (ATUS) Offers Novel SVOD Service From CuriosityStream – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Communications Systems, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.43 million shares or 1.38% less from 2.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 29,008 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 26,400 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 525,061 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 14,500 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 73,300 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 26,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc has 0.01% invested in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 19,363 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 11,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 6,069 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 14,605 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 446,710 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS).

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.51 million. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. It has a 52.28 P/E ratio. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers directly, as well as through distributors.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.57 million activity. Webster Steven bought $5.57 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $1,064 was bought by Fandrich Mark.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 8.76% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for 210,000 shares. Beck Capital Management Llc owns 171,231 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 86,795 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 5.92 million shares.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ari Berger to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director to Lead the Retail Advisory Practice – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ARI’s profit will be $67.54M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.