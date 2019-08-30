Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

We will be comparing the differences between Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.65 N/A -0.51 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.76 N/A 2.58 12.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Communications Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Communications Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Silicom Ltd. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Silicom Ltd. are 5.2 and 3.1 respectively. Silicom Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Communications Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Communications Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.2% and 47.4%. 9.5% are Communications Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. has 81.28% stronger performance while Silicom Ltd. has -8.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.