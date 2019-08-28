Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

This is a contrast between Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.61 N/A -0.51 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.52 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Communications Systems Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PCTEL Inc. has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. PCTEL Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Communications Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Communications Systems Inc. and PCTEL Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, PCTEL Inc.’s potential downside is -6.08% and its consensus target price is $6.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Communications Systems Inc. and PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 63.8% respectively. About 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. was more bullish than PCTEL Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.