Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.71 N/A -0.51 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.63 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Communications Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Communications Systems Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Communications Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Communications Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus price target of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $15.2, which is potential 5.34% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares. Insiders held 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. was more bullish than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Communications Systems Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.