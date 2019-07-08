Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Third Point Reinsurance LTD Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 79.31% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Communications Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 3,713 shares traded. Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has declined 17.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JCS News: 04/04/2018 – Transition Networks to Display New Hardened Gigabit PoE++ Switch for Security and Surveillance Equipment at ISC West; 02/04/2018 – Communications Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 02/04/2018 – Transition Networks Launches Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with Wireless Capabilities for Network Extension and Simplified Installation; 02/04/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC – SPECIAL COMMITTEE EXPECTS TO RETAIN INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM TO ADVISE IT IN STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Will Consider All Reasonable Options; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Special Committee Expects to Retain Investment-Banking Firm; 23/03/2018 Moody’s withdraws Brocade’s ratings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Communications Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCS); 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Special Board Panel of Independent Directors to Oversee Process

Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 72 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 56 reduced and sold their positions in Third Point Reinsurance LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 57.92 million shares, down from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Third Point Reinsurance LTD in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $974.14 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 257.89% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $64.19M for 3.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.45% negative EPS growth.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for 153,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 4.20 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 148,850 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.30 million. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. It currently has negative earnings. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers directly, as well as through distributors.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. 5,000 Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares with value of $5.57 million were bought by Webster Steven.

