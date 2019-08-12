Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.54 N/A -0.51 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 2.91 N/A 0.46 124.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Communications Systems Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Communications Systems Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Communications Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. Its rival Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Communications Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Communications Systems Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 14.30% and its average target price is $68.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Communications Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.